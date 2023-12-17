Parker (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Parker, who was inactive for the Patriots' win over the Steelers on Dec. 7, approached the contest listed as questionable after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday through Friday. In addition to Parker returning to the lineup Sunday, Demario Douglas (concussion) is also back in action, with fellow WRs Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) and Jalen Reagor also on hand. With a 22/264/0 receiving line on 39 targets in nine games to date, Parker profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in Week 15.