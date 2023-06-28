Parker and the Patriots reached an agreement on a three-year extension worth up to $33 million Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Parker, who had one year remaining on his current deal, appeared in 13 games for the Patriots last season and caught 31 of 47 targets for 539 yards and three touchdowns, but his overall stats were boosted by a stellar 6-79-2 line in Week 18. The 2015 first-round pick has struggled to stay healthy since his career year with Miami in 2019, but when available, he's still able to make an impact. New England's wideout corps lost Jakobi Meyers this offseason but added JuJu Smith-Schuster, so Parker's role shouldn't change much in 2023.