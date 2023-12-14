Parker (knee) remained limited during Thursday's practice.

Following back-to-back limited sessions, Parker -- who was inactive in Week 14 -- could potentially return to action Sunday against the Chiefs, but he'll need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 15 injury designation. The same applies to fellow WRs Demario Douglas (concussion), JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), who were also deemed limited Thursday.