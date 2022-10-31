Parker (knee) suffered a sprain during Sunday's 22-17 win over the Jets and is not expected to miss extended time, Ian reports.

Parker would only be expected to miss one game if he does miss time, per Rapoport, as the Patriots will have a bye following Week 9's matchup against Indianapolis. Whether or not Parker does miss Week 9 will likely come down to what he's able to do in practices this week, so the 29-year-old wideout's situation will warrant monitoring. Tyquan Thornton, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne would stand to handle increased work behind Jakobi Meyers if Parker can't suit up versus the Colts.