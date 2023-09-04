Parker (undisclosed) was present for Monday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Parker wasn't spotted during the last two media-access portions of practice, but he's back on the field Monday, which bodes well for the wideout's chances of suiting up for Sunday's season opener against the Eagles. Wednesday's practice/injury report should clarify whether Parker has been managing an injury of some sort or is past the unspecified issue that impacted his participation last week.
