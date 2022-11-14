Parker (knee) has returned to practice, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Parker sat out New England's Week 9 win over the Colts, but a well-timed bye in Week 10 has seemingly helped him recover. Whether the veteran wide receiver will be available Sunday against the Jets will likely come down to his level of participation in practice as the week unfolds.
