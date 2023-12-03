Parker caught four of nine targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers.

With fellow wide receiver Demario Douglas (concussion) sidelined, Parker worked as the top target for new starting quarterback Bailey Zappe. Parker led the team in targets and receiving yards while accounting for nearly half of Zappe's 141 passing yards. The veteran wideout just missed getting his feet down along the sideline on a deep ball on New England's final drive, but Parker still finished with his highest yardage total of the season. Parker should remain featured in New England's low-octane passing game Thursday against the Steelers.