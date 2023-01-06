Parker (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing fully Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Parker, who last suited up in Week 14, is thus slated to reclaim a key role in the Patriots' wideout corps in Week 18. Prior to missing time, Parker logged a 25-460-1 receiving line on 40 targets through 12 games, a rate of production that puts him on the fantasy radar in deeper formats as Sunday's game against 12-3 Buffalo approaches.