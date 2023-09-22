Parker (knee) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jets, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Parker played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in last week's loss to the Dolphins, recording six catches for 57 scoreless yards. He'll see a lot of Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed in coverage this week, making Parker an unexciting fantasy play.
