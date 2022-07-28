In Wednesday's training camp practice, Parker made a mark by scoring touchdowns on back-to-back plays during the Patriots' red zone drills, Henry McKenna of USA Today reports.

While we won't read too much into a couple of good plays during the early stages of training camp, it's encouraging that the 29-year-old wideout -- who arrived via a trade with Miami in April -- is healthy and off to a good start at practice this summer. At 6-foot-3, 218 pounds, Parker is a big-bodied receiver who could emerge as a useful red zone target for second-year QB Mac Jones. While Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor all remain in the mix for targets and the Patriots added speedy wideout Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 Draft, Parker has a chance to earn steady snaps in his new locale and is thus a candidate to see increased fantasy production after logging a 40/515/2 stat line on 73 targets in 10 games with the Dolphins last season.