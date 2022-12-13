Parker (head) won't return to Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Parker will finish the night with two catches for 24 yards. The Patriots will have to make do with a depleted receiving corps for the remainder of Monday's game, as No. 1 option Jakobi Meyers is currently sidelined by a concussion. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) also got hurt Monday but later returned.
