Parker (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Parker suffered a knee injury on the Patriots' first offensive play and was quickly deemed questionable to return. The veteran receiver was ruled out during halftime and won't return to Sunday's contest. In Parker's absence, Jakobi Meyers, Tyquan Thornton, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne will operate as Mac Jones' top wideouts.