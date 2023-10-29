Parker won't return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins after sustaining a head injury on a helmet-to-helmet hit in the third quarter, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Parker was on the receiving end of a hard hit from Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott and appeared to have trouble regaining balance after he was walked off the field following the play in question. Given that he missed multiple games in 2022 with a concussion, the Patriots' decision to quickly rule Parker out for the day comes as little surprise. Prior to his exit, Parker caught one of his two targets for 14 yards.