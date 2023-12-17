Parker (knee) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Parker is officially listed as questionable but considered likely to play Sunday, while fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) is not expected to suit up. On a positive note for the Patriots, rookie Demario Douglas is set to retake the field after having missed the past two games with a concussion. Official confirmation of Parker's availability will come prior to Sunday's early 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.