Parker had six catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Bills.

Parker's two-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter tied the score at 14 apiece. He added a 26-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to pull within five, but New England couldn't complete the comeback in the season-ending loss. Parker has one more season on his contract, while fellow wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is set to be an unrestricted free agent. Parker turns 30 less than a month into New England's offseason, and he had just one touchdown in his first season with the Patriots before this performance boosted his season totals to 31 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns on 47 targets.