Parker caught all five of his targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Kansas City.

He had the Patriots' longest gain of the day, a 20-yard reception on the team's second possession that helped set up a field-goal attempt for Chad Ryland that drifted wide left. Parker has had trouble staying on the field this season, missing four games including last week's win over the Steelers, and Sunday's five grabs was his highest total since Week 2. The veteran wideout is still looking for his first touchdown of 2023, but he could find it in Week 16 against a Broncos defense that just coughed up five TD passes for Jared Goff.