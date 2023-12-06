Parker (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh.

The Patriots listed him as a limited practice participant Monday through Wednesday, making Parker more likely than not to play. He led the team with nine targets and 64 receiving yards in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers, stepping up as the de facto No. 1 receiver with Demario Douglas inactive due to a concussion. Douglas and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) both have been ruled out again for Week 14, while JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) also is listed as questionable after three straight days of being listed as a limited participant on practice reports. Quarterback Bailey Zappe won't have many playmakers to work with Thursday, and the running game is missing its engine with Rhamondre Stevenson ruled out due to a high-ankle sprain.