Parker recorded four receptions on five targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Broncos.

Parker continued to play a key role in the Patriots' offense with Juju Smith-Schuster (ankle) and Hunter Henry (knee) both inactive. He made a pair of vital receptions in the second half, the first of which went for 30 yards late in the third quarter and set up a touchdown three plays later. Parker then tacked on a 27-yard gain with under a minute left in the final quarter to set up the game-winning field goal. Overall, he now has at least four receptions in each of his last three games while racking up over 40 yards in each contest in that span.