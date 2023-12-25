Parker recorded four receptions on five targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Broncos.
Parker continued to play a key role in the Patriots' offense with Juju Smith-Schuster (ankle) and Hunter Henry (knee) both inactive. He made a pair of vital receptions in the second half, the first of which went for 30 yards late in the third quarter and set up a touchdown three plays later. Parker then tacked on a 27-yard gain with under a minute left in the final quarter to set up the game-winning field goal. Overall, he now has at least four receptions in each of his last three games while racking up over 40 yards in each contest in that span.
More News
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Five grabs in Week 15 loss•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Questionable to face Chiefs•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Another limited session•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Listed as limited Wednesday•