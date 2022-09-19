Parker, who was on the field for 52 of a possible 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Steelers, did not record a catch in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though Parker logged the second-most snaps among the Patriots' wide receivers in Week 2, he saw only two targets in the contest, with Jakobi Meyers (13 targets, nine catches) and Nelson Agholor (six catches on six targets) pacing the team's passing attack against Pittsburgh. Two games into his 2022 season, Parker has just one catch (on four targets) for nine yards and until he picks up the pace, the 29-year-old won't be a reliable fantasy option.