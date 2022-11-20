Parker (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, is hopeful to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Parker sprained his knee Oct. 30 in an Week 8 win over the Jets, the Patriots' expectation was that the wideout would miss only one game before returning to action following the team's Week 10 bye. Even though he carries a questionable tag into the weekend after being limited in practices Wednesday through Friday, Parker appears to be on track in his recovery from the knee injury and looks like he'll be ready to suit up Sunday. Official confirmation on Parker's status won't come until the Patriots release their inactive list 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, and even if he's active, there's a chance the 29-year-old could be eased back in with a lighter snap count than usual.