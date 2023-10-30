Parker is in the NFL's concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to exiting Sunday's contest, Parker had logged 23 snaps on offense, while catching one of his two targets for 14 yards. It remains to be seen if Parker will be able to gain medical clearance ahead of this coming weekend's game against the Commanders, but either way once he's able to play, the 30-year-old (who has caught one pass in each of his last three outings) could be a candidate to see added targets, given that New England's top pass catcher Kendrick Bourne reportedly tore his right ACL versus Miami.