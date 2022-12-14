Parker isn't practicing Wednesday after he entered the concussion protocol following his early exit in Monday's 27-13 win over the Cardinals, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

After sitting out the win over Arizona, fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers (concussion) was also absent from the media-access portion of practice, potentially putting both receivers at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Raiders. At this stage of the week, the Patriots' top healthy wideouts are Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton.