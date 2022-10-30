Parker sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Jets.
Parker was targeted by Mac Jones on the Patriots' first play from scrimmage and came up limping on the incompletion, going to the medical tent before the team deemed him questionable to return. If Parker indeed is done for Week 8, New England's receiving corps will be composed of Jakobi Meyers, Tyquan Thornton, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, among others.
More News
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Leads way again•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Team-high yardage total in win•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Logs 31 snaps in Week 5•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Scores TD in loss•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Paces pass catchers in loss•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Held without a catch in Week 2•