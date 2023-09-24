Parker caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

Parker had the third-most receiving yards on the team behind Pharaoh Brown (71) and Kendrick Bourne (46) in the low-scoring win. While he's locked into a starting role on the outside, Parker has a low target floor in a run-heavy New England offense. He'll look to bounce back in Week 4 against a Dallas secondary that recently lost Trevon Diggs (knee) for the season.