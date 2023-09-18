Parker (knee) had six receptions on eight targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to Miami.

Parker was a game-time decision for Sunday Night Football after a week of limited practice due to a knee injury. The veteran receiver suited up and wound up leading the team in receiving on a quiet offensive night. Parker trailed only Kendrick Bourne's nine targets, but the latter did far less with his opportunities Sunday. Expect the now-healthy Parker to serve as one of the Patriots' top wideouts against the Jets next Sunday.