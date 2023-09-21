Parker (knee) remained limited in practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Parker was limited all last week in practice but made his season debut in Week 2 against the Dolphins and played all 74 offensive snaps, turning in a 6-57-0 line on eight targets. Parker should be out there as an every-down wideout in a tougher Week 3 draw against the Jets.

