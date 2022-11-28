Parker (knee) was listed as a limited participant during Monday's practice.
Parker went into New England's Thanksgiving Day matchup questionable due to the knee injury but led the team with 80 receiving yards on four catches. Given he played through the injury in Week 12, the severity of the issue doesn't appear to be too serious. Parker will have two more opportunities to log a full practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Thursday's matchup against Buffalo.
More News
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Team-high yardage in Week 12 loss•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Suits up Thursday•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Another limited listing•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Limited on estimated report•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Two catches in return•