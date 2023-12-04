Parker (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Parker led the Patriots in targets (nine) and receiving yards (64) in this past Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers, but he's nursing a knee injury in the aftermath of that strong performance. Fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) was also listed as limited on Monday's estimate, while Demario Douglas (concussion) was a non-participant. With Douglas unlikely to suit up Thursday in Pittsburgh, Parker could remain the team's top wide receiver if he's able to shed this knee injury.