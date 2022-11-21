Parker (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Parker returned to action in Week 11 following a two-game absence due to a knee injury, so his limited designation can likely be attributed to rest. The veteran wideout will have two more days to log a full practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for the Patriots' Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Vikings.
