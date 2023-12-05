Parker (knee) was listed as limited on Tuesday's injury report.

Meanwhile, both JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) received the same listing, while Demario Douglas continued to sit out due to the concussion that he suffered Week 12. The trio not named Douglas thus seem to have a chance to play Thursday in Pittsburgh, and Wednesday's practice report will reveal who among them is cleared for action or instead has a designation for that contest.