Parker (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Parker was inactive for last Thursday's win over the Steelers, but the veteran wideout's ability to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday suggests that he has a chance to return to action Sunday against the Chiefs. Also listed as limited Wednesday were fellow WRs Demario Douglas (concussion), JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) and and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder).
