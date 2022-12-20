Parker (concussion) is listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
It's not the best sign for his availability Saturday against the Bengals, though Parker still has time to progress through the concussion protocol. He suffered the brain injury in a Week 14 win over Arizona on Monday Night Football, then sat out Sunday's loss to the Raiders six days later. Tyquan Thornton, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) worked as New England's top three receivers this past weekend.
More News
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Will sit out Sunday•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Still not practicing•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: In protocol, missing from practice•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Downgraded to out Monday•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Suffers head injury in Arizona•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Quiet night in loss•