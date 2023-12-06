Parker (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh.

The Patriots listed him as a limited participant Monday through Wednesday, making Parker more likely than not to play. He led the team with nine targets and 64 receiving yards in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers, stepping up as the de facto No. 1 WR with Demario Douglas inactive due to a concussion. Douglas and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) both have been ruled out again, while JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) also is listed as questionable after three straight days being listed as a limited participant. QB Bailey Zappe won't have much to work with Thursday night, and the running game is missing its engine with RB Rhamondre Stevenson ruled out due to a high ankle sprain.