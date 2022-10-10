Parker, who was on the field for 31 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 29-0 win over the Lions, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, did not record a catch in the contest.

According to Nick O'Malley of masslive.com, both times Parker was the intended target Sunday, Detroit was flagged for pass interference. Five games into the current campaign, Parker has only been targeted more than twice one time, back in Week 3 when he recorded a 5/156/0 stat line on 10 targets. Until the 29-year-old begins to log steady volume, he'll continue to be a hit-or-miss fantasy option regardless of whether Week 5 starter Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones (ankle) is under center for the Patriots.