Parker finished the 2023 season with 33 catches on 55 targets for 394 yards in 13 games.

In his second year with New England, Parker didn't catch any TD passes, while working in a passing offense that struggled to find consistency. The 30-year-old is under contract with the Patriots through the 2025 campaign, but with plenty of turnover expected following a 4-13 campaign, it's way to early to get a read on Parker's chances of putting together a bounce-back effort next season.