Parker (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Parker, who was inactive in Week 1, returned to action in the Patriots' loss to Miami this past Sunday. In the process, he saw action on all 74 snaps on offense, catching six passes on eight targets for a team-high 57 yards. With no setbacks having been reported since then, there's a solid chance that Parker's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related. In any case, the wideout will probably need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid a Week 3 injury designation.