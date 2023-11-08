Parker (concussion) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Parker didn't practice last week, so his return to a limited session Wednesday is a step forward for the wideout. That said, Parker will still need to clear all the necessary concussion protocols in order to have a chance of suiting up Sunday against the Colts.
