Parker (concussion) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Parker last suited up in Week 8, but following the Patriots' bye week, a limited session Wednesday suggests that he could potentially return to action Sunday against the Giants. In seven games to date, Parker has recorded a 15/158/0 receiving line on 25 targets, a rate of production that limits the veteran wideout's fantasy utility to deeper formats.
More News
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Ruled out this week•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Ruled out this week•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Spotted at practice Friday•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Sits out first Week 9 practice•