Parker (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Parker had missed time last week, but was present for Monday's practice and logged a limited session Wednesday. As long as the wideout's knee issue doesn't get worse as the week progresses, we'd expect Parker to be available Sunday against the Eagles, but he'll probably need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid a Week 1 injury designation.
