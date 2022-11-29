Parker (knee) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice.
Parker was listed as a limited participant on the Patriots' initial Week 13 injury report Monday, but the team provided no indication that the receiver was dealing with any setbacks in his recovery from the knee issue that kept him from playing Week 9 against the Colts. Following a Week 10 bye, Parker has proceeded to play 37 and 85 percent of the Patriots' snaps on offense in the ensuing two games. After recording four receptions for 80 yards in the Patriots' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings and now upgrading to full activity at Tuesday's practice, Parker looks poised to handle another big snap share in Thursday's game against the Bills.
