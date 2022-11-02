Parker (knee) wasn't present for Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Parker suffered a sprained knee during this past Sunday's win over the Jets, so his absence from Wednesday's practice isn't surprising. Though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that the wideout avoided a serious injury, Parker's status for this weekend's game against the Colts is cloudy. If he ends up sitting out the contest ahead of the Patriots' Week 10 bye, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor would be candidates to see added snaps alongside No. 1 wideout Jakobi Meyers.