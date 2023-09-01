Parker (undisclosed) missed practice Thursday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

The report notes that Parker also missed Wednesday's session, but added that the wideout is believed to be "fine," per a league source. Assuming Parker's unspecified issue doesn't linger, the 2015 first-rounder is poised to serve as a key passing target for the Patriots this coming season, while working alongside fellow WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. During the 2022 campaign, his first with New England, Parker hauled in 31 of his 47 targets for 539 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games, numbers that he has the ability to improve on in 2023 if he can continue to build chemistry with QB Mac Jones, while also avoiding missing extended time due to injuries.