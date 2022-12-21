Parker (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Parker, who was inactive for New England's Week 15 loss to Las Vegas due to the concussion, was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report. The wideout now has one more chance to get in some work ahead of Saturday's game against the Bengals, but at this point, Parker's status for the contest appears cloudy.
