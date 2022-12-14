Parker (head) wasn't participating in practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
The same goes for Jakobi Meyers (concussion), with the duo's status worth monitoring closely ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. At this stage of the week, the Patriots' top healthy wideout options are Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton.
