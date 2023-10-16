Parker was on the field for 45 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Given that JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas were both out with concussions, Parker and Kendrick Bourne headed the Patriots' Week 6 WR corps, but Parker wound up with just one catch on three targets for seven yards. With Smith-Schuster and Douglas candidates to return in Week 7 and Tyquan Thornton also in the mix, Parker looks like a speculative lineup option ahead of this Sunday's game against the Bills. In five games this season, the 2015 first-rounder has caught 13 of his 22 targets for 136 yards, a rate of production that limits his fantasy value to deeper formats.