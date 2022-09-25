Parker secured five of 10 targets for 156 yards in the Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Parker led the way for the Pats in receptions, receiving yards and targets, putting together a performance befitting of his downfield prowess. The veteran had just been shut out altogether in Week 2 and had recorded just one catch in the opener, so to say Sunday's performance came out of nowhere is an understatement. Parker could play a key role once again when the Patriots tangle with the Packers on the road in Week 4.