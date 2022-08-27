Parker brought in two of four targets for nine yards in the Patriots' 23-6 preseason loss to the Raiders on Friday night.

Parker naturally opened the game with several of his first-unit teammates and drew the first target from Mac Jones as well. The veteran has reportedly acclimated effectively overall to the Patriots' offense following his offseason trade from the Dolphins, and Parker will now turn his attention to a Week 1 AFC East showdown against his old Miami teammates in South Florida on Sept. 11.