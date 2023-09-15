Parker (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Dolphins after being limited at practice this week.

Parker was inactive for the Patriots' season opener, but if he's able to suit up for Sunday's 8:20 ET kickoff, he could step into a key role as the team's primary "X" receiver, a role largely handled by Kayshon Boutte in Week 1, per Evan Lazar of the team's official siteThe timing of New England's contest complicates things for those considering Parker in Week 2 lineups, but there could well be added context regarding his status ahead of the first wave of games this weekend.