Parker (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after being limited in practice this week.

Parker hasn't seen game action since Week 8, but in the wake of the Patriots' Week 11 bye and a return to limited practices this week, the veteran wideout has a chance to return to action versus New York. In the seven outings he's played in this season, Parker has notched 15 catches for 158 yards and no touchdowns on 25 targets, a pace that has thus far limited his fantasy lineup utility to deeper formats.