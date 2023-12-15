Parker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Parker got in a week of limited practices, but he did the same last week before being deemed inactive for Week 14 against the Steelers. He's likely to be a game-time call. Along with Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) and Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) are also questionable. The good news for New England is Demario Douglas is expected back this week after missing last Thursday night with a concussion.